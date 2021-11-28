It was a trap by some evil persons – Prophet Kwabena Tewiah on drowning of 9 students at Saboba

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

The leader of the Church of Rabbi, Prophet Kwabena Tewiah has attributed the recent drowning of some 9 Junior High School Students at Saboba in the Oti Region to some evil orchestrations.



One can recall that the students of Saint Charles Lwanga Junior High School drowned on their way from their headteacher's farm while travelling in a boat that capsized on November 12, 2021.







Following the incident, popular Ghanaian prophet Eric Amponsah popularly known as ‘Computer Man’ earlier blamed the headteacher for demise of the nine students.

He added that the headteacher could be jailed for ‘spearheading’ the death of these students.



But touching on the issue in an interview with Oman Chanel, Prophet Kwabena Tewaiah exonerated the headteacher from the incident saying it was an evil ploy.



“I have seen in the spiritual realm that it was not the teacher’s fault. It is a trap that has been set by some evil persons for the entire nation and it manifested through the headteacher,” he stated.



According to the spiritualist, there is the need for the traditional leaders, parents and the headteacher to seek the face of God to avert any further catastrophes.



“Three things need to be done; the chiefs must perform a rite at the river. The parents must do same and the teacher must as well perform rites to prevent any other evil power from unleashing such incident on the town again,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the headmaster, Emmanuel Changer is currently standing trial for manslaughter for incident that occurred on November 12, 2021.



