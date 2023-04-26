It’s your duty to mobilise for victory - Mahama charges executives as he tours Western North

Politics of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President John Mahama, the presumptive flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged his party executives at the branch level to work hard and canvass for the party to win the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, assuring them that he will provide them with the logistics they need to do so.



He made the call while on a two-day campaign tour of the Western North Region ahead of the NDC’s presidential primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.



“I will do all I can, as I have always done, to provide the necessary campaign logistics and it will be your duty and responsibility as branch executives to work hard and mobilize all the votes in your electoral areas for a decisive win in December 2024”, he assured the executives.



“Former President John Dramani Mahama is in the Western North Region on the 10th leg of his 16-region tour to campaign ahead of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) May 13 presidential primaries. He has so far visited 179 constituencies in ten regions, meeting over 251,000 delegates on his rounds”, a statement from his Special Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari.



Mr. Mahama will tour nine constituencies during his two-day tour of Western North before continuing to the Ashanti Region for phase two of his campaign in that region,” the release added.



John Mahama is expected to win the flagbearership race with more than 95% of the votes even though his contenders – Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu – insist they have a chance.