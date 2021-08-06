It's wrong for CEOs of public institutions to earn more than the president, ministers - Ablakwa

Politics of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Some CEOs receive 10 times the amount paid the President of the Republic of Ghana, Okudzeto Ablakwa has said



• He stressed that this attitude should not be condoned and must end abruptly



• The MP has called for a change in this growing phenomenon



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has raised eyebrows at the whopping sums of money some Chief Executive Officers of public companies receive as salaries in the country.



According to him, public service CEOs are earning 10 times the amount of the president and ministers.



In his view, these heads of institutions are not supposed to earn more than the president who steers the affairs of the nation.



He further described the act as unacceptable.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana monitored by GhanaWeb, the lawmaker said, "Even in the public service, there are wild disparities. We have CEOs who earn more than the President of the Republic. I think that in the public service, you are all public servants, it is wrong, unacceptable that people appointed by the President…who report to the President, sometimes earn 10 times, 20 times more than the President and we are living with this and we think this should continue?"



"Charity must begin at home. All of these yawning gaps and total confusion, chaos in public pay policies must be addressed and streamlined immediately. Some of them, their allowances alone is more than the salary of even Ministers," he added.



Okudzeto Ablakwa averred that some people in the country only want to occupy the position of CEO in public institutions because of the money involved.



He stressed that this attitude should not be condoned and must end abruptly.



