It's very difficult for me to accept same-sex marriages - Prof Kofi Agyekum

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, has advised against same sex marriages and other homosexual acts in Ghana.



There are currently heated arguments about a bill to criminalize LGBTQ+ practices.



Some Members of Parliament, primarily those from the opposition National Democratic Congress, and one parliamentarian from the governing New Patriotic Party have proposed an anti-LGBTQ+ bill called Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill to be passed to outlaw homosexual activities, but a group of academics, legal practitioners, human rights activists, professors and Civil Society Organizations have kicked against the bill.



The opponents of the bill argue it is an encroachment on the fundamental human rights enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.



Professor Kofi Agyekum, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, added his voice to calls for a legislation to be made to check the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transexual, queer (LGBTQ+) community.



Declaring his stance on the issue, Opanyin Agyekum stated he doesn't support same-sex marriages.



He explained that the difference between animals and humans is that humans have conscience that guides them to decipher wrong and right, hence engaging in homosexuality aberrates from the societal norms.



"It's very difficult for me to say that if somebody says he or she wants to marry the same sex, we should allow it but we're dealing with the laws of our country . . . If we are to look at it from the legal perspective, then what the Professors are saying that it's the right of a person to choose who he or she wants to marry, so it's not our concern and we should leave them alone but if you have conscience, you will know this is not good,' he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.