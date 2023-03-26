It’s unpardonable to lend support to Akufo-Addo’s reckless govt – NDC

Politics of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress has said that delegates in the impending parliamentary primaries should vote against sitting Members of Parliament who participated in the approval of new ministers.



Parliament on Friday, March 24, 2023, approved all six of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.



At the end of secret voting, Kwabena Tahir Hammond who is the nominee to the Trade and Industry Ministry secured 154 Yes, 116 No votes. Mr. Bryan Acheampong, nominee to the Ministry of Agriculture had 167 Yes, 98 No votes and the rest of the nominees namely Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Mohammed Amin Adam, O.B Amoah and Dr. Stephen Amoah were all voted for by majority decision.



In a press release signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey indicated that the NDC is disappointed in self-seeking Members of Parliament who betrayed the collective cause of the party and the nation.



“It must be noted that the National Democratic Congress as a body corporate, has multiple structures, represented by elected and appointed officers who are expected to act in the supreme interest of suffering Ghanaians, particularly the over six (6) million supporters of the party. The party as a corporate entity, therefore, bears no liability for the deviant action of the few self-seeking Members of Parliament who betrayed the collective cause of the party and the nation.



“Undoubtedly, our country currently faces the biggest economic meltdown in living memory. It is therefore unpardonable for any person, not to talk of a Member of Parliament who believes in the ideals of the NDC, to lend support to the ongoing recklessness by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government.



He continued: “The NDC shall continue to hold the government accountable for the socio-economic quandary that our country finds itself and present our superior alternatives to Ghanaians in our bid to rescue the soul of our nation.”