It’s unfortunate anti-LGBTQ+ bill is being politicized - Annoh-Dompreh

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency and Majority Chief whip of Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has asked members of the public to credit MPs with some wisdom when it comes to discussing the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.



He says though they are silent on the matter, it does not mean they are against the bill or are not making any input.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he said, "It’s unfortunate the LGBTQ+ bill is being politicized. As the majority caucus in Parliament, we agree in principle that legislation that protects Ghanaian values in all areas of life must be supported. However, the bill, as it is now, is defective”.



“We need to fine-tune it to ensure that it maximizes the protection of rights and freedoms in consonance with democratic principles as we have practised uninterrupted for over 3 decades,” he said.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh also expressed worry that the bill, which has generated several controversies and dominated news headlines for several weeks has assumed a political twist.



He said while he agrees that there is a need for a bill that protects Ghanaian values, the current bill falls short in doing so.



About 20 members of Parliament have initiated processes to have a law passed to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and advocacy.