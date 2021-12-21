It’s unfair to blame Akufo-Addo for hardships - Ofoe-Teye

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: Ken Asamoah, Contributor

The ruling New Patriotic Party’s Chairman for Tema East, Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye, has backed President Akufo-Addo’s position that the hardships in the country at the moment is not his making.



In an interview on the sidelines of the NPP’s national conference in Kumasi over the weekend, the Tema East Chairman reiterated that the current hardships in the system are rippling effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Like my brother, the Ashanti regional Chairman pointed out, because of the pandemic, traders are discouraged from going abroad to bring down goods. This is because, as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus, countries where Ghanaian entrepreneurs source goods have put in place measures that will ensure that traders are forcibly quarantined if they visit to buy goods,” Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye explained.



He added that the host countries do not foot the hotel bills of visitors and therefore those who visit are forced to spend a huge part of their business capital to pay for hotel bills.



“If you visit China right now, you will be quarantined for one whole month, in the UK, it is ten days like Wontumi said.



Because of this, many Ghanaian business people have stopped travelling abroad to source goods. This is what has led to shortages and the price hikes for goods,” the Tema East NPP Chairman explained.



He added that, “therefore, the hardships in the system cannot be blamed on the President.”



President Akufo-Addo, over the weekend, had been the first to parry blame for the hardships in the system, saying his detractors are trying to blame him for the hardships but that it is not true.



According to Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye, “those perpetrating that propaganda of lies are our opponents, the NDC.”



Meanwhile, the Tema East NPP Chair confirmed that he will be running again to retain his position. According to him, there have been calls for him to take his expertise to a regional executive position but that he feels he still has a lot to give Tema East.



Two other people are said to have made intentions known that they will contest for the position, however, it is a notorious expectation that the Tema East Chairman will easily retain his position.



Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye used the opportunity to celebrate his party over what he says are concrete and positive signs that the party’s image as an Akan-centric party is crumbling.



“The reception that Vice President Bawumia received in Kumasi, the heartland of NPP, was heartwarming. We are going to finally destroy the NDC’s false propaganda that the NPP is an Akan party,” he said.



He also called on the party to allow non-Akans like former Tema East MP and deputy minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, who is vying for the National Organizer position to be given a chance.



Mr. Titus-Glover is a known face and an experienced hand in mainstream politics. He is a former Greater Accra NPP parliamentary caucus chairman and a member of the Appointment Committee of parliament, he is a former parliamentary select committee chairman on Trade and Industry, he also has rich experience in political organization and communication.



He is admired by many because of his thorough understanding of many Ghanaian languages and how he brilliantly debates national issues.