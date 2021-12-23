It’s unethical to tell Ghanaians Speaker didn’t pick your call – Dafeamekpor scolds Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for South Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region has scolded Majority Leader in Parliament Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for publicly saying Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has not been picking his calls after the chaos broke out in the Chamber.



Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu accused the Speaker of Alban Bagbin of refusing to answer his phone calls and messages after absenting himself from Parliament on Monday night, December 20, 2021, and Tuesday morning when the controversial E-Levy was laid before the House



“I called him a couple of times, but I couldn’t reach him and I sent a message including WhatsApp messages but I have not had any response,” Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu said.



However, speaking on JoyNews Mr Rockson–Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor chided the Majority Leader describing his comment as unethical.



“It’s unethical to tell Ghanaians that Speaker didn’t pick your call.” Rockson -Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor said this on JoyNews in a studio discussion monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to him, since the Speaker has been a good friend of he (Kyei Mensah Bonsu) he could have contacted him personally instead of coming into public to make such an announcement.



Parliament has been adjourned for Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 9:00 am.