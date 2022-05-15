You are here: HomeNews2022 05 15Article 1538690

General News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's unethical - Social media users blast DOVVSU officer who allegedly snatched complainant's husband

Detective Chief Inspector Divina Worlanyo Afenu is accused of snatching Stephen Tengey from his wife Detective Chief Inspector Divina Worlanyo Afenu is accused of snatching Stephen Tengey from his wife

Some Ghanaians have lashed out at the officer of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support unity (DOVVSU), Inspector Divina Worlanyo Afenu, who is reported to have allegedly snatched the husband of a complainant.

Most of the users are unhappy with the development and urging the complainant to pursue the issue at the Ghana Police Service.

Others have said that if the report is true, Inspector Worlanyo Afenu’s action will deter women from reporting to the police anything they are abused for the fear of losing their husbands to the female officers.

According to Mary Agbenu Edorla, a 43-year-old woman whose husband the DOVVSU officer has allegedly snatched, she lost her husband of three years to the officer who was in charge of a case she was involved in after introducing him to her.

Agbenu Edorla said that Inspector Afenu requested to work with her husband in a case involving their household who had left their home and she took advantage of that to get closer to her husband and snatched him away from her.

