It's undemocratic for military to guard govt officers aside the president – Col Aboagye

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Military men escorting EC chair and the Attorney-General inappropriate, Col Aboagye



Alban Bagbin military protection was the first in the 4th Republic, Rtd military officer



President must order military protection for state functionaries only during states of emergencies



Security Expert, Col Rtd. Festus Aboagye, has said the practice of using members of Ghana’s military as security for persons other than the president is undemocratic.



Col Aboagye who was reported to have said this by Myjoyonline added that politicians and civilians as well must understand that the practice is wrong and must be stopped.



“We have seen the EC and the Attorney-General and certain lawyers being escorted by the military, it is highly inappropriate. It is not democratic”, Col Aboagye said.



On the matter of Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament having a military detail, Col Aboage who is a retired military officer said Alban Bagbin is the first speaker to have a military detail in the 4th Republic of Ghana.



“I am very well informed from sources close to the former Right Honourable Speaker, Doe Adjaho, that in this 4th Republic, this is the first time since 2021, which the Right Honourable Speaker has been given that facility of Military security detail. It’s never happened. So this is something that I think the political class or the civilian class don’t understand", he said.



He explained that military personnel are assigned to state functionaries only in states of emergencies caused by internally or externally induced security situations.



He added that it should be only in the state of emergency, that the President by an Executive Order can order that certain entities should be given Military protection.