It's unacceptable for youth to buy forms to serve in security forces - Ghanaian in UK army

General News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

A Ghanaian serving in the UK army, Kofi Nyarko has stated that it is not right for the youth to pay before serving their country.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Kofi indicated that all he had to do was fill a form online and was called to make the necessary arrangements when he applied to join the UK army.



He added that for someone willing to serve the country, they must not be treated like that; making them stand in queues for hours unattended to.



“Why is it that they have to pay to serve their country? It's a service to humanity so you don't sell forms for that. They will also stand under the sun for hours meanwhile the leaders are in their office. What makes it even sadder is that they have already selected those they want,” he said.



Kofi added that his father who is a retired soldier always wanted him to follow his path. However, he planned to serve in a foreign country because he did not believe in Ghana.



“When I came here, I started as a cleaner and eventually I realized that if you join the army, everything is made easy even without documents so I decided to join. The process was simple. All I did was to fill forms online and they called me later,” he added.



Kofi Nyarko doubles as a gospel artiste who recently won the ‘UK-based Gospel Song’ at the Ghana Music Awards UK.



