It’s time to test a Muslim president too, try Bawumia – Council of Zongo chiefs president

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti regional President for the Council of Zongo Chiefs, Naaba Musah Akanbonga, has called on Ghanaians to consider electing a Muslim candidate in the upcoming 2024 general election and observe how they would handle the country.



Naaba Akanbonga, who is also the Deputy National Public Relations Officer(PRO) for the Council, emphasised that no Muslim has been elected President since independence, despite some Muslims occupying the Vice-President position.



In an interview with ClassFM's Elisha Adarkwah, Naaba Akanbonga said: “It is about time Ghanaians test” the Vice-President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, who he described as “capable of managing the affairs of the country.”



Naaba Akanbonga, who also serves as the Head of the Frafra Community in the Ashanti region, expressed hope that the Flagbearer of the NPP would select a Christian as his running mate for the 2024 general election.



This, he believes, would ensure that both the Bible and the Quran remain at the Jubilee House.



“We Muslims, we believe that Christians, who are the majority in this country, will reason with Dr Bawumia and vote for him to become President with a Christian as the Vice,” Naaba Akanbonga intimated.