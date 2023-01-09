It’s time to restore the dignity of the Jubilee House – Dr Omane Boamah

General News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Communications Minister Dr Omane Boamah believes that Ghana must restore dignity to the Jubilee House.



His comment comes on the back of the release of a skit by American Rapper Meek Mill which captures parts of the seat of government, Jubilee House.



In the freestyle video, some portions of the Jubilee House which is earmarked as a Security zone opened to Meek Mill; places Ghana’s creatives are prevented from even taking pictures.



The video has angered several Ghanaians who have complained about how porous the country’s security is at the seat of government indicating that the people.



Reacting to the video, a peeved Omane Boamah indicated that it will be imperative that some respect is restored at the Jubilee House.



He says if government wanted to promote tourism, the best would have been to direct Meek Mill to the numerous tourist sites in the country for his skit.



His post shared via his social media read “NPP people are naively blaming government communicators for not stepping forward, quickly, to defend the misuse of the Flagstaff House as a music production studio by musician Meek Mill. They forget that communication does not solve every problem.



Ghana must certainly restore dignity to the Flagstaff House.



And let me add, imagine the mileage Meek Mill would have offered tourism in Ghana if he shot this music video at our tourist sites (Kakum, Boti Falls, Mount Afadja, Lake Bosumtwi, Mole National Park etc.).