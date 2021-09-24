‘It’s time to harness the strengths of the church and chieftaincy for development’ - Apostle Eric Nyamekye

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: GNA

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Thursday underscored the need to harness the strengths of the chieftaincy institutions and the church to spur development.



He said the chieftaincy institution was a major doyen of cultural heritage and the soul of the nation, with centuries of successful and well-coordinated leadership for community and societal stability.



Apostle Nyamekye, who made the call at a ceremony to inaugurate the National Chieftaincy Ministry of the Church of Pentecost in Accra, said the institution was well respected as it had the culture, tradition and governance system revolving around it.



The ministry, among other mandates, had been charged with the responsibility to institute working groups in all branches of the Church to minister to the royals (chiefs and queens) in the Church, coordinate the organisation of national royal conference, and organise training for them.



He urged Christians to do away with the view that the chieftaincy institution and its practices were fetish adding that both beliefs needed each other to coexist.



Apostle Nyamekye said the inauguration of the chieftaincy ministry was based on the Vision 2023 Agenda of the Church, in which a number of interventions had been introduced.



The ministry would be headed by Elder Nana Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, Chief of Yeji Traditional Area, while Elder Dr Odeneho Afram Brempong III, Omanhene of Suma, will be the Secretary.



The members are Deaconess Nana Kofi Abuna V, of the Essipong Traditional Area, Elder Dr Tassan Konja VI, the Chairman of Kpassa Traditional Area, Elder Nana Bonya Kofi VI, Chief of Baseke, and Elder Nana Akwasi Amoah Kyeretwie I, the Chief of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area.



The rest are Nii Anokafo Afotey, Elder Ubor Augustine Nigarim Puyari, Nana Kyerew Akenten II, the Queen Mother of Mamponteng Traditional Area, Deaconess Augustina Homiah, Queen Mother of Dunkwa Subinso Traditional Area, Elder Dr Nana Kwadwo Gyasi, Apostle Vincent Anane Denteh, Director of Pentecost Men’s Ministry, Apostle Col Benjamin Kumi-Woode, the Acting Director of Air Force Religious Affairs, Ghana Armed Forces.



Nana Kagbrese, in a remark, thanked the Church for honour and pledged the commitment of members towards working to achieve their mandate, while urging the Church to support their activities.



Reverend Dr Opuni Frimpong, the Convener of the Christian Advocacy Ghana, commended the Church for the initiative noting that the ministry had fulfilled a one hundred-year old prophecy.