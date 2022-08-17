It's time to focus on my parliamentary duties – Adwoa Safo reacts to her dismissal

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya has formerly written to communicate her acceptance of her dismissal as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



In a letter dated August 5, Sarah Adwoa Safo indicated that the revocation of her ministerial appointment will afford her the opportunity to focus more on the developmental needs of her constituents.



She wrote in her letter that she is “cognizant of my duties to the 75,000 constituents who elected me…”



“…this development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my Parliamentary responsibilities and Constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the Constituency level in our quest to break the eight,” the statement added.



Sarah Adwoa Safo, however, expressed gratitude to the Presidency for the opportunity to work at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo relieved the MP of her ministerial position after staying outside the country for an extended period amid calls from critics to get her axed.



A letter signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency said, the decision by the President to act on these calls on July 28, was “in accordance with Article 81(a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect."



Constitutional provision



Article 81 of the 1992 Constitution stipulates that the office of a Minister of State or a Deputy Minister shall become vacant if



(a) his appointment is revoked by the President; or



(b) he is elected as Speaker or Deputy Speaker; or



(c) he resigns from office; or



(d) he dies



