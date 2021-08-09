It's time to demonstrate against government - #FixTheCountry convenor to UTAG

General News of Monday, 9 August 2021

FixTheCountry convenor, Barker H. Vogues, has charged the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to hold a mammoth demonstration against the government in the Ashanti regional capital.



In his view, it's about time the Association announces a date for a protest that will relay their grievances and for solutions to be given within the shortest possible time.



"Time for the teachers' march. UTAG, hear me out. You need to announce the date for the demonstration. Do it in Kumasi. Do it fast. You have to reach out to GNAT," part of his post read.



He also said teaching is a dignified profession and must be treated as such.



The #FixTheCountry convenor assured UTAG of rallying behind them to protest



"Demand respect for the profession in a dramatic way. Do it for the dignity of the profession. Bring out a million people. #FixTheCountry will endorse and join you," it added.



UTAG has embarked on an indefinite strike on the basis that the government has refused to heed their calls to improve the conditions of service of university teachers.



The National Labour Commission (NLC), on Friday, August 6, 2021, secured an injunction against UTAG and invited the lecturers for a meeting scheduled for August 11.







