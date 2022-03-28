It’s time for NPP to break the 8 – Nana Kay

Politics of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Asante Akim South Constituency First Vice Chairman hopeful, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has rallied members of his party to work tirelessly to set the new record of breaking the 8 in the political history of Ghana.



He further stressed that breaking the 8 mantras of the party will only become a reality through loyalty, commitment and discipline to the course of the party.



“2024 elections are unique in that for the first time, a party in power has a chance to break the 8 years jinx because the party has worked hard for it and thus deserves it. Is for the NPP to break the 8. This is the time for Ghanaians to maintain NPP in power beyond the 8 years. Yes, Time Asoo because we have done the job and still doing more,” Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) exclusively told Accra-based Kingdom FM



“As promised in our manifesto, we have constructed the roads, we have set up the factories, we have digitized the economy, we have created the jobs, we have stabilized the power sector, we have provided the free SHS, we have provided the infrastructure, and we have done our part. So it is time for the NPP to continue its good work, and it will take hard work from all of us here.”



In a meeting with constituency executives in the Asante Akim South Constituency, he admonished them to join his team as they worked together for the betterment of the party.



Nana Kay said he has the experience and the maturity to steer the affairs of the party in the right direction for victory in 2024 and beyond.