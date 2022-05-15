It's the 'heavenly pair' NPP needs - Annoh-Dompreh on Alan Bawumia ticket

General News of Sunday, 15 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
NPP vows to break the 8-year power cycle jinx
NPP bans endorsement of candidates, hopefuls
Akufo-Addo calls for unity ahead of 2024 elections
Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has reiterated his belief in the candidature of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen as flagbearer and running mate respectively for the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 elections.
The Nsawam Adoagyiri Member of Parliament (MP), a know supporter of Bawumia to become presidential candidate of the NPP in 2024 stressed that the pairing of the two will be one which will be “heavenly.”
Commenting on a photo of the two top NPP members posted by a pro-NPP Twitter handle, Annoh-Dompreh wrote: "May the Almighty touch the hearts of men ...' Its the 'Heavenly' pair we need... Grace beyond boundaries..."
May the Almighty touch the hearts of men ...' Its the ' Heavenly'pair we need...— Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) May 13, 2022
Grace beyond boundaries... https://t.co/RFBuv6kWm9