It’s shocking how some NPP members are trying so hard to paint Bawumia black in public – Spokesperson

Politics of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Dr. Gideon Boako, a spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says he is shocked over how some members within the party are trying so hard to paint the vice president black in public due to political expediency.



According to him, some individuals in the party who hid behind the vice president to win the heart of Ghanaians when the party was in opposition are the same individuals insulting him due to the pending presidential primaries.



Dr Boako in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, said the vice president remains a huge icon in the NPP, adding that no amount of insults can bring him down.



"If any prophet had prophesied that, some NPP members would wake up one day and call Dr. Bawumia names, I believe most people in Ghana would have cast doubts, but what are we seeing now?



Individuals who hailed the vice-president as the best man to always speak for the party are now disparaging him," he added.



Dr. Boako observed that those calling the vice president all sorts of derogatory names are doing so only to seek favour in the eyes of delegates and not because what they are saying is the gospel truth.



He noted that Dr. Bawumia remains the one individual who was tagged as the repository of knowledge by most Ghanaians, adding that nothing has changed about him.



Dr. Gideon Boako emphasized that the Vice president is an inspirational leader who has the capability of coming out with pragmatic solutions to problems facing the country.



He has therefore urged members on the opposite side to rather focus on selling their candidates instead of resulting to politics of insult.



Dr. Boako said the vice president remains resolute in his quest to lead the NPP and bring victory to them come 2024.