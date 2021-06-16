It's senseless to politicize security issues – Kweku Baako slams politicians

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Baako wants the a non-partisan discussion on security issues



• He believes the conversation must focus on strengthening



• Baako opines that the politicization of security issues works against national interest



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has called for a dispassionate and non-political discussion on the state of the country’s security.



In the wake of the robbery incident at Jamestown and the emergence of a police document warning the citizenry of possible attacks by Burkinabe bandits, some politicians have blamed rising insecurity on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program, Baako said that it ‘makes no sense’ for security issues to be politicized.



He warned that the citizenry could suffer if discussions on the state security are viewed from the political perspective.



“It’s a serious matter that if we can depoliticize will help us a nation. Even in Parliament there are processes to trigger the minister of defense, interior or national security to brief the house on the police wireless message(about possible terrorist attacks).



"Ghanaian security already knew that and I’m told there is still some presence there. This (leaked) national security document shows we are aware of how security is changing.”



He said that rather, the conversation should centre around resourcing the police and other security agencies to effectively execute their jobs.



“The focus should be on upgrading the efficiency of the police and increasing the police. If we don’t do that the discourse will degenerate into a partisan give and take and there will be no solution. It doesn’t make sense. Are we saying this is the first time this has happened?



“It’s about time we depoliticize some of these issues especially when it is security and intelligence gathering operations. The opportunistic politics is too much. If we decide to focus, we’ll make progress,” he said.



Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader on Tuesday, June 16, 2021 said that there is breakdown of law and order in the country.



“The primary responsibility of the President is the safety and security of the citizens. If what we are reading is anything to go by, then we all must collectively express our disappointment at the Presidency and the handling of matters of personal safety and security,” he said.



He added: “When the police officer who needs to protect the state is not secure, then it leaves much to be desired.”



