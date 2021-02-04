Politics of Thursday, 4 February 2021

It's senseless, reckless for MPs who have tested positive for coronavirus to go to parliament - NPP's Kusi-Appiah

A communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Solomon Kusi-Appiah has taken the MPs who have tested positive to COVID-19 to the cleaners for going to parliament and endangering the lives of others.



The MPs who have tested positive for the virus, he noted, should not be left off the hook.



In his view, "this is absurdity at the highest level that you have tested positive, and instead of you to isolate and treat yourselves, you have refused to do that and still going to parliament. It doesn’t make sense”.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has cautioned all members of parliament who have tested positive for COVID-19 and still reporting to work to stay away from the chamber and the enclaves of parliament.



He indicated that he will have no choice than to put the names of such MPs in the public domain if they refuse to go into self-isolation.



The Speaker further asked MPs and staff who have failed to subject themselves to the mandatory test to do so.



This information was communicated to members by the First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Wusu.



He said the Speaker instructed him to draw the attention of the House that some MPs who have tested positive are still coming to the House.



He warned the names of such MPs would be published if they don’t self isolate, recover before returning to the House.



But the NPP communication says the said MPs should have been punished there and then instead of the caution given.



"I don’t agree with Joe Wise. He should have called a spade a spade and not a spoon. The names of the MPs should have been mentioned. What they did was reckless and senseless. The MPs who have tested positive could easily spread the virus. If lawmakers are breaking the law, then it is senseless.”