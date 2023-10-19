It’s sad parliament couldn’t probe National Cathedral controversies – NPP's Obiri Boahen

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen has chided the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana for not acting swiftly on concerns raised about the construction of the National Cathedral.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after becoming President of the Republic announced that he was going to build a Cathedral for God to fulfill a covenant he had with him (God) during his campaigns.



The decision by the President met a lot of criticism especially after it came to be known that, President Akufo-Addo was funding the project with state money though he had said the project was not going to be funded as such.



Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been a key voice among those who have gone hard on the Akufo-Addo led government on alleged corrupt acts perpetuated by government over the construction of the National Cathedral.



However, speaking on Hello FM in an interview, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen accused the country’s lawmakers of not treating issues raised by opinion leaders and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) with the same enthusiasm they exerted on the leaked IGP tape which a committee was set up to investigate.



The Former NPP National Executive also described the situation as a very sad adding that citizens have lost trust in the Parliament.



“I’m saddened that trust we have in our parliament has gradually reduced. Look at the rate of speed they attended with the leaked tape concerning the IGP. Meanwhile, they could have applied the same speed on the issues surrounding the National Cathedral”. Nana Obiri Boahen said.



He also noted that issues raised by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa were true, hence Parliament should have acted swiftly to address them just as they did to the leaked tape involving the IGP.



Lawyer Obiri Boahen was reacting to the resignation of two prominent clergymen in the Country from the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.