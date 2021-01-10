Politics of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s rubbish to claim Ghanaians want NPP and NDC to work together – Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor, the Insight newspaper

Kwesi Pratt Jnr. says it is wrong for any individual to claim that the outcome of the 2020 elections is to allow the NPP and NDC work together in moving Ghana’s democracy forward.



According to Pratt Jnr., who is the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Ghanaians who voted for the NPP were voting for the NPP to win and was not voting for the NPP to go into partnership with the NDC, whereas the people who were voting for the NDC were not voting for the NDC to go into any collaboration.



Speaking on Alhaji and Alhaji on Saturday, January 9, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. said: “I heard some commentators and the first commentator that said this is Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the [former] Minister of Information and what did they say that the people of Ghana took a decision that they want NPP and NDC to work together; that’s rubbish!”



“They meant and wanted NDC to win so that foolish concoction of the people of Ghana wanting (sic) the two parties to work together, where is it coming from?”, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. quizzed.



He continued: “Who went to the ballot box and put one vote for the NPP and one vote for the NDC and said go and work together. Everybody had one vote and everybody and anybody who voted wanted their preferred choice to win.”



Kwesi Pratt Jnr. indicated that, whatever happened in the election of Speaker of Parliament on January 7 between the NPP and the NDC on the floor of Parliament is what happened in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



He described the assertion of both parties working together as required by the electorate as a “figment in some people’s heads” because Ghanaians did not tell any politician that they wanted the two sides to work together.



