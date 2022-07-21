‘It’s ridiculous, impossible, it’s not true’ – Koku Anyidoho denies 'touching' Atta Mills’ body

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has described as ridiculous and untrue claims that he has exhumed the body of the late President John Evans Attah Mills.



He wondered “how” such a thing was possible when the Asomdwee Park where the late President was buried is a security zone protected 24 hours by national security operatives.



“Even in our own small ways as families, as groups, as organisations, don’t we do tombstones to remember the dead, and when we are doing it do we exhume bodies? Do we, we don’t? All we’ve done is to build a nice resting place for the president. Nobody has touch any body,” Mr Anyidoho said.



“National security owns this place and 24 hours they are here, so I came with pick axe and shovel and I came to exhumed the body and carried it on my back and took it away? It’s ridiculous, it’s not possible, it’s not true,” he added in an interview with Accra-based Metro TV.



The Coastal Development Authority also in a statement collaborated what Mr Anyidoho said about not tempering with the body.



Below is the full statement from CODA:



REDEVELOPMENT OF ASOMDWEE PARK



The Coastal Development Authority, acting upon a directive from the President Akufo-Addo, prioritised the renovation of the burial grounds of the late Professor Atta Mills, former president of the republic.



The Authority liaised with relevant state institutions in charge of state monuments before embarking on the renovation works.



For the avoidance of doubt, the scope of works funded by CODA includes the following:



1. Redesign and construction of ICT lab, library, cafeteria and artifact buildings (completed)



2. Construction of a concrete shed and replacement of alucobond panels over tomb of the Late President. (completed)



3. Construction of fence wall and two restrooms for security staff (completed)



4. Construction of entrance for General Public & VIPs (completed)



5. Paving of 50-metre walkway to and around the tomb with porcelain tiles (completed)



6. Asphalting of driveway to general entrance (ongoing)



7. Landscaping of general area around the tomb (ongoing).



We wish to state that the grave was not opened and, therefore, no desecration of the body of the former President, H.E John Evans Atta Mills, has taken place.



We therefore assure all well-meaning Ghanaians that the project, which continues to be a top priority for CODA, is well on schedule and will be handed over to the Office of the President for official commissioning, once completed.



Thank you.



Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abirem and brother of the late President Atta Mills, accused the Coastal Development Authority and the Atta Mills Institute led by Mr Anyidoho, of desecrating the tomb of the former President.



“A group calling itself Atta Mills Institute that the family doesn’t even recognise, and Coastal Development Authority, have gone to break the grave of President John Evans Atta Mills".



"They have removed the tomb, and they claim that they are rebuilding it,” the late President’s brother told the Parliamentary press corps.



The brother of the late President described the action by the group as culturally offensive.



He also bemoaned the group’s disregard for the family of the late President.



"My question is that: why will you touch someone’s grave without the family’s permission?"



"We have traditions. Now that they have touched someone’s grave, is the body still in there? What did you put in that grave? What kind of rituals did you perform over there? Why will you go and touch the grave without informing us? Who has the body now? Coastal Development Authority under whose authority did you do this? Why do you always make us go through grief every time?" he asked.



"And you allow that Koku Anyidoho, that buffoon working with Atta Mills Institute, so-called, to go and touch this grave without informing our family head. This is a former president. Why will the government allow this to happen?"



"This is an insult to the family. This is an insult to [us], the Akans. This is an insult to the nation…” he added.



The Asomdwee Park, where the late president was buried, had been in a poor state due to lack of maintenance.



The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) and the Atta Mills Institute have renovated the park and are scheduled to inaugurate it on Sunday, July 24, 2022, to mark the 10-year anniversary of the death of Prof Mills.



John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills served as President of Ghana from 2009 until his death in 2012. He was previously the Vice-President from 1997 to 2001 under President Jerry Rawlings.



He Is the first Ghanaian head of state to die in office.