It’s populist and unethical – Oware-Aboagye slams Dampare for obeying traffic regulations

Among the plethora of reasons, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police is hailed by many Ghanaians is his decision to follow traffic regulations instead of blazing his siren through.



On a number of occasions, photos of Dr Dampare’s official car “GP1” in traffic have flooded the social media space amid commendations for a show of servitude and modesty.



While the praises have been loudest, some persons have expressed concern over the issue with the argument that it is populist and also expose him to possible danger.



Over the weekend another photo of Dr Dampare’s official vehicle in traffic was spotted by a social media user who shared it on his platform.



Commenting on the photo, the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Gifty Oware-Aboagye, accused the IGP of engaging in populism.



She argued that Dampare’s decision to follow traffic rules is bad and that the Police Council should call him to order.



“It’s unethical and a breach of our security status. Where is the Police Council? They need to ask him to stop doing this. It is populist and not right,” she posted.



Dampare was appointed by President Akufo-Addo as IGP in July 2021 in acting capacity. He was subsequently confirmed as substantive IGP after impressing in the role.







