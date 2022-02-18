It's not your duty to appoint headteachers – NAGRAT to MoE

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has said the Ministry of Education (MoE) has no power to appoint headteachers and headmistresses for schools in Ghana.



This follows claims by NAGRAT that the ministry had advertised some vacant positions for headteachers.



According to the President of NAGRAT, Mr Angel Carbonu, however, it is the duty of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to appoint heads of schools.



Speaking at the press conference held in Accra on Thursday, 17 February 2022, Mr Carbonu said: “There are a lot of issues in the educational sector that must be addressed but we are all pretending as though there are no issues”.



“One of them is the decision by the Ministry of Education to appoint headmasters and headmistresses and they are starting with STEM schools but the ministry has no power to appoint headmasters or headmistresses.”



He added: “It is the function of the Ghana Education Service (GES)”, insisting: “The GES has that power to appoint headmasters and headmistresses, not the Ministry of Education.”



Mr Carbonu, therefore, called on the ministry to withdraw the vacancy advertisement.



“So, the advertisements brought by the ministry inviting applicants to apply to be headmasters and headmistresses in STEM schools should be withdrawn by the ministry immediately,” Mr Carbonu demanded.