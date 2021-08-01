It's not true that we failed to train Ghanaian youth on morals - Christian Council on LGBTQ+

General News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

The General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Cyril G.K Fayose says the increasing advocacy for LGBTQ+ in the country should not be attributed to failure of religious bodies to train the youth on morals.



According to him, the religious bodies, namely Christianity, Islamic and traditional bodies have done their best to train the youths. However, other external factors always influence the youth.



In a conversation with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, the General Secretary shared: “In spite of our best efforts, not everyone will actually follow the instructions and dictates of our religion whether Christian, Muslim or Traditional. Even those of us who are faithfuls of our religions, have our shortcomings. We are not able to follow the prescriptions accordingly. So, the reality is that we are humans and we have human failings and weaknesses. But we have not failed; we have done our bid”.



He reasoned that the youth spend less time with the religious communities while being exposed to harmful information through technology.



“Our children spend little time with the religious community. And then once in a week they go to church. Throughout the week they are in school for about 8 hours a day. That is why when the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) came up and there was an agenda to sneak in LGBTQ+ agenda, it was vehemently opposed because it was going to expose our children to a certain set of info and eventually if you are consistently exposed you begin to believe it and we don’t want that to happen”.



The Speaker of Parliament received a private member bill from eight MPs that would expand on the current law that provides up to three years in prison for same-sex activity.



Reports has it that the new bill when passed will prohibit and criminalize advocacy, funding and act of LGBTQ+ while promoting conversion therapy programs seeking to “convert” people from homosexuality to heterosexuality.



