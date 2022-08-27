It’s not true that giving eggs to kids will make them thieves – Nutrition officer

Health News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Eggs are a great source of vitamin A, D and B12. Numerous studies also show that eggs are a good source of heart health.



Due to these health-promoting qualities, health experts encourage the daily consumption of eggs. At the training session for nutrition officers in the Upper East Region on the health benefits of eating eggs, the National Eggs Campaign Secretariat advocated the eating of eggs regularly to improve their daily nutritional status and prevent diseases.



At the Bolgatanga business district, some traders revealed that giving eggs to children can make them grow wayward and can lead them into pilfering.



“If you continue giving eggs to children, they will grow up to become thieves. Anytime he or she doesn’t get the egg to eat, they’ll be left with no option than to steal to eat egg. So I don’t train my children that way,” a parent explained.



But a nutrition officer in the Nabdam District, Mr. Jonas Kolog Timbire speaking to GBC News demystified the claim that children eating eggs will become thieves. According to him, the egg is a good meal for child’s development.



Mr. Timbire explained that eggs contained a total balanced diet, fights malnutrition problems and also helps children to be intelligent and smart. “It has become a common knowledge among the rural folks that, giving eggs to children to eat will make them go into stealing and all other myths. But I want parents to know that, it’s not true that giving eggs to kids will make thieves.” “It is also not true that if a pregnant woman consumes eggs, she is likely to give birth to a thief.” Mr. Timbire concluded that eggs contain choline a nutrient that is very good for the child’s brain development.