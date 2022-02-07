It’s not possible, video on Maj. Mahama’s lynching was manipulated - Investigator

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: GNA

Chief Inspector Samuel Agyarkwa, the investigator in the trial of the alleged murderers of Major Maxwell Mahama, says it is not possible the video on his lynching was manipulated.



Chief Insp. Agyarkwa said the video was in the raw footage and in the original form when he received it and tendered same in evidence in court.



Mr. Theo Donkor, the Counsel for Kofi Nyame, and one other disagreed with the investigator saying the video was a duplicate of what the police in Deiso gave him.



However, the investigator responded that: “It is the exact video l received from the Police in Deiso.”



Fourteen persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.



The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him, ignoring his persistent plea that he was an officer with the Ghana Armed Forces.



The accused persons include William Baah, the Assemblymember of Denkyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah, alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim, and Bismarck Donkor.



The other are: John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.



Mr. Donkor suggested to Chief Inspector Agyarkwa, who is the 14th prosecution witness, that the pen-drive on which the video was kept in the custody of the court was not the same one he brought from Deiso, but the witness disagreed.



The witness, in answering a different question, agreed that the pen drive in the custody of the court was not the same pen drive he copied the video onto from Deiso but said its content was the same.



The Counsel asked the witness whether his investigations revealed that all the 14 accused persons met before they attacked the Major but Chief Insp Agyarkwa said his investigations revealed that they were part of the mob that attacked and lynched the deceased.



“You have no evidence they met before they allegedly murdered the Major,” Mr. Donkor enquired but the witness said Mr. Baah, the Assemblyman, was the one who mobilised the mob.



Mr. Agyarkwa said his investigations could not establish that there was a meeting between the Assemblyman and the accused persons before the attack.



The case was adjourned to February 14, 2022.