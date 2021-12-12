‘It’s not my job to convict any person accused of corruption’ – Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo says it is not his job to convict his appointees accused of corruption



He said, it is the job of the court



He said, he only act on the allegations



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said, it is not part of his job description to clear or convict individuals accused of corruption or its related activities in his government.



According to him, his job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring to the relevant institution to act on but convicting corrupt individuals in his government is the job of the judiciary.



“It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing or engaging in acts of corruption. That is the job of the courts,” he said at an anti-corruption conference in Accra on Friday.



President Akufo-Addo noted that, his job “is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant inquiry and necessary actions including if required, the suspension of the affected official, pending the conclusion of the investigation.”



He said, since Ghana gained its independence nearly 65 years ago, no government has undertaken bold initiatives to tackle the issue of corruption in the public sector as the NPP government under his tenure of office.



“I accepted the invitation to speak here to take advantage of this occasion to place my government’s record on corruption for public scrutiny. It will show that my government has undertaken arguably the boldest initiatives since our nation attained independence nearly 65 years ago to reform and strengthen the capacity of our institution to tackle corruption in the public sector.”



President Akufo-Addo observed that, his government’s success in the fight against corruption, all suspected corruption cases by government officials have been investigated.



He said, they were investigated by independent bodies such as the “Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and in some cases, Parliament itself.”



The Conference was held to commemorate the International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) and the International Human Rights Day on Friday. It was dubbed: “Your right, Your role: Say no to corruption.”