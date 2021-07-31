It’s not compulsory – Hopeson Adorye claps back at Afia Pokua over National Cathedral donation

General News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Hopeson Adorye, the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary candidate for Kpone-Katamanso has issued a clapback to a social media post by broadcaster Afia Pokuaa (Vim Lady) over the appeal for voluntary donations in respect of the construction of the National Cathedral.



Afia Pokua in a series of social media posts criticize the announcement by Finance Minister that urges Ghanaians to contribute to construction of the religious edifice.



Afia Pokua requested prayers for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and the entire country.



“Ashock for this minister o, we should pay ghc100 for the cathedral? I want to send him pictures of Schools Under Trees, villages drinking water with animals, *Villages without clinics. Let me pray for this Minister. He needs Jesus. The whole nation needs Jesus,” she posted.



But in the comment section of the post, Hopeson Adorye reminded her that “it is not compulsory” to contribute to the construction of the project.



The National Cathedral has become an issue again after Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in his Mid-Year Budget Review appealed to Ghanaians to donate GH¢100 every month towards its completion.



He announced that government is hopeful of completing the project in March 2024.



“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily. Upon completion, the National Cathedral would provide a sacred space for formal religious activities of State and symbolise the enormous contribution of faith to Nation Building,” he said.



“This state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative, the GHC100 a month also dubbed ‘Ketoa Biaa Nsua, will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral.”



“A special shortcode 979 has been developed for this purpose as we look forward to Mr Speaker and all the members of this house to join in the GH₵100 a month initiative,” he said, beaming with smiles.



