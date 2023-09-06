It's not an honour but a call to duty – Asiedu Nketiah to newly sworn in National Committee

Politics of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially sworn in eleven members to constitute the National Executives Committee at a ceremony held at the party's headquarters today, Wednesday, September 6, 2023.



The newly-inducted executives comprise prominent figures within the NDC, with Professor Joshua Alabi assuming the role of Vice Chairman while Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has been entrusted with the position of Director of Elections for the party, and Mr Edudzi Tamekloe taking on the responsibilities of Director of Legal Affairs.



Addressing party members and supporters at the inauguration ceremony, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, emphasised the pivotal role of the new executives and underscored the importance of their responsibilities.



Mr Nketiah also made it clear that any attempt to obstruct the people's desire for a change in government would not be tolerated.



“Comrades, today you take on the mantle of leadership, and the tasks ahead are formidable. We have faith in your ability to rise to the occasion,” the NDC national chairman stated.



He acknowledged the composition of the governing team might not encompass all perspectives within the party, but he called for unity and dedication.



“This is not an honour but a call to duty. Wherever you may be, there are ways to contribute to our shared purpose, whether you are among those sworn in today or not.”



