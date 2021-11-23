It's my fault my wife left me - Prince Amoabeng opens up about divorce

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I have two failed marriages, Prince Kofi Amoabeng has said



It is my fault one of the marriages failed, he admitted



My divorce helped me concentrate on the business, Kofi Amoabeng



President of UT Holdings, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has admitted that it was his fault one of his two marriages failed.



Opening up about his divorce on Joy Prime’s The Big Interview, the businessman stated that although he has separated from his yet-to-be-named ex-second wife, he still maintained a good relationship with her.



“I still have a good relationship with my [second] wife. I don’t blame her at all for leaving me…because it was all my fault,” he admitted to host Benjamin Akakpo.



Prince Kofi Amoabeng however did not reveal the reasons for the divorce but added that he had two children with the ex-wife and some “few things off marriage”.



Commenting on the defunct UT Bank, he intimated that the divorce from the said second wife contributed to the success of the bank.



This he says is was a result of having ample time to concentrate on the business he had set out to establish.



“Because I didn’t have the family burden, I could even devote more of every time I had to build the company. Yeah because when my kids were home, naturally you’ll come and play with them, you listen to their problems, you try to solve their problems at school, school issues, but all these things ‘luckily’, and I say luckily in inverted commas, my wife took them away,” he explained.



Prince Kofi Amoabeng also disclosed that his success at establishing UT Bank robbed of him spending good quality time with his family.



He revealed that this has led to a situation where he does not know the whereabouts of one of his sons.



“I didn’t have much time for them as I would have wanted. Some of them didn’t turn out the way I wanted. One of my boys, I don’t even know where he is. He refuses to get in touch with me. I have an idea he is in Chicago, but that is a different story.”



“It is because he felt I wasn’t there for him. I’ve adjusted myself and accepted it, but of course, I must blame myself for the rift that has come between us,” he narrated.