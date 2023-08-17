'It’s malicious propaganda' – Atta Kyea rubbishes claims that he called John Mahama ‘guinea fowl’

Politics of Thursday, 17 August 2023

The Abuakwa South Member of Parliament, Samuel Atta Kyea, has described as ‘malicious propaganda’ claims that he called former president, John Dramani Mahama a ‘guinea fowl’.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Samuel Atta Kyea stated that his upbringing and reverence for the office of the president will deter him from making such claims against a man who once occupied the highest office of the land.



He also disclosed that he shared a good rapport with the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress as well as his brother and business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama.



He, therefore urged the public to disregard the reports, stating that the video in circulation which purports him making that statement has been pieced together by detractors to serve a purpose.



“My attention has been drawn to a malicious and improvised video which has gone viral to create the false impression that I have described His Excellency Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, as a guinea fowl," he said.



“I have and will not equate a gentleman who has occupied the highest office of the land to a guinea fowl. My debonair upbringing will not permit me to utter such unsavory words against Ex-President Mahama, with whom I have had a very good and personal relationship, including his brother, Ibrahim.



“The general public should disregard this vile propaganda, the statement reads”.



In a related development, the lawmaker has rejected the claims by former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko over his alleged role in his dismissal as minister.



The decision to contest the claims and state his side of the facts, he said, was motivated by Agyarko’s interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, where the same allegations were peddled again.



The MP stated four facts to back his innocence. They are as follows:



1. I was never involved in the Ameri matters, whether in cabinet deliberations, in Parliament or anywhere else.



2. As the sitting Minister for Works and Housing, I never directly or indirectly influenced Parliament (whether as a whole of any of its mies) in a bid to frustrate or defeat the work of a colleague Minister. Some of the members of the joint committees on Mines and Energy and Finance are continuing Members of Parliament who cannot corroborate Hon. Boakye Agyarko's pathetic manufacture of facts.



3. Relating to the renegotiation of the Ameri Power Plant Agreement, I never contacted my seniors at the Bar, Lawyers Addison and Vicky Bright, regarding their Committee work



4. Of and concerning the subject matter, I never entered into a conclave with Gabby Otchere-Darko or any other person (dear or alive) to override cabinet decisions. Hon. Boakye Agyarko is giving me more power than I could have in President Akufo-Addo's government.



