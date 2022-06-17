It's long overdue for Fire Service to get a helicopter - PRO

General News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has posited that it is long overdue for them to have access to an aircraft to help deal with fire outbreaks in the country.



The Service says despite the challenges in its logistical strength, it was still providing exceptional services to Ghanaians, although some don’t appreciate what they do.



Public Relations Officer for the GNFS ACFO 1 Timothy Affum said the Service consistently presents its challenges to the government, and the issue of an aircraft, specifically a helicopter features all the time, but it has not been purchased.



He appealed to the President to take a keen interest in the GNFS since it needed logistics for their work to be effective and efficient.



He said there are efforts to provide them with some logistics but stressed that they need a lot of equipment and other logistics to work.



He was reacting to the death of the young fire officer who died following the Obuasi tender accident.