It’s like killing an ant with a bulldozer – Kweku Baako ‘angry’ over military deployment to Ejura

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kweku Baako wants the Ghana Armed Forces to investigate and sanction the officers who misconducted themselves in the Ejura incident



• Baako is also demanded answers of deployment of the police to the area



• He says the use of the military was an overkill



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Managing Editor of the Crusading Guide newspaper has bemoaned the deployment of the military in the Ejura shootings.



Two persons who were part of a protesting group were confirmed dead after being shot by joint military and police taskforce.



The incident has led to an uproar with Ghanaians demanding justice for the slain protesters and appealing to President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency resolve the issue.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programe, Baako said that the deployment of the military personnel was completely avoidable’ and an ‘overkill’.



“I’m disturbed with the military intervention and intrusion. I cannot reconcile myself with it. I know there is a principle that if internal security is difficult for police to handle, they bring the military but there are procedures.



“I still don’t believe there was a sufficient base to bring in the military. I think it was an overkill. Apart from that, they are not trained for crowd control. Their rules of engagement is different. Their skills are different. This whole tragedy was completely avoidable. It doesn’t help the image of Ghana. It’s just not right and it ought to be condemned ought right. I can’t stand it and I don’t think it was right. The army high command should check their contingent there.



“What was their target operation? What was it? That the police called that they were being pelted with stones so the military intervention is plausible. It’s like killing an ant with a bulldozer. My instincts and limited knowledge do not make I reconcile with the intrusion of the military,” he noted.



The protest by the youth was a reaction to the death of social activist Ibrahim Mohammed, known popularly as Macho Kaaka.



Macho Kaaka died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Monday, June 28, 2021



