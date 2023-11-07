It’s insensitive for management of Korle-Bu to close the renal unit – Thomas Anabah

Health News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

The Executive Director for Africa Center for Health Policy, Research and Analysis, Dr. Thomas Anabah has described as insensitive on the part of management of Korle-Bu to refuse to open the renal unit.



This comes on the back of closure of the Renal Unit despite the appeal by Members of Parliament from both sides of the house to the government to ensure the reopening of the Renal Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The outpatient department of the unit has been shut for more than six months now as a result of lack of funding.



Over 50 kidney patients have reportedly died since the closure of the facility.



The Minority through its spokesperson on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has been on a crusade to get the unit reopened to the public for some time now.



Speaking on Starr Today with Lily Mohammed Monday, Mr. Anabah questioned the basis for Korle-Bu to be adamant about opening the facility to the public.



“That is the hospital built to provide health services to Ghanaians and you can’t capriciously say you don’t have the funds to run it when people are coming to pay for the service. They are coming to pay for service and you say no you won’t.



“Are the public coming for the dialysis for free, they should answer that question, they are coming to pay for it. The number of dialysis centers are not many, open it so that we will have more space. We will pay for it so open it even if you will subsidize or not open it for us you say no,” Mr. Anabah stated.



He continued: “The hospital doesn’t belong to the management, it is not their private property. It is a government institution that we have invested money in, including all those paying for the dialysis. They pay for taxes that are used to clear the goods at the port. I see it as very insensitive on the part of the management of Korle-Bu.”



The Executive Director also expressed worry about why Korle-Bu cannot expand the facility after the many years of existence.