It’s high time MMDCEs get PROs – NDC’s Mahama advocates

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Godwin Mahama, a member of the Communications Directorate of the opposition National Democratic Congress is advocating for the assigning of communication experts to chief executives of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.



According to Mahama, with MMDAs forming the basic component of development at the grassroot level, it is important that they have Public Relations Officers.



Speaking on Hot FM last week, Mahama advanced the argument that the MMDAs need trained communicators who will plan their communication activities and enlighten the public about their roles.



He also motioned that the MMDCEs need the service of Public Relations Officers to inform the public about the developmental projects they undertake.



“I think that MMDCEs must be given official P.R.Os for strategic communication information dissemination to aid development at the local level. Information is a key component of development and assigning PROs to the MMDCE is something I think we must consider.



“As someone with a communication background, I’m fully aware of the crucial role of communication and if we really want to account to our people, it’s important that we give them communicators. We are coming in 2024 and it is one of the things the NDC government must consider implementing. I intend to recommend for it consideration to my party", he said.



Godwin Mahama was speaking on release of the list of MMDCEs by Dan Botwe, the Minister for Local Government and Decentralization on Sunday, September 19, 2021



Already, approval processes have commenced in some regions with some rejections recorded so far.



The MCE nominee for Yendi Municipality was rejected by the assembly after rounds of votes.



Other assemblies such as the Gomoa West, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Asokwa, and Obuasi East have confirmed their nominees.



