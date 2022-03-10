It's difficult for foreigners to get a job in Norway; I offered to work for free - Ghanaian reveals

Diasporian News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian based in Norway, Eric Appiah has enlightened Ghanaians who wish to travel to Europe on their system, way of life, cost of living, and the difficulties in getting a job as a foreigner.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, Eric indicated that Norwegians are very particular about immigrants and controlling their population, unlike other European countries. He stated that it is tough for an immigrant to find a job or a resident permit.



Eric explained that if any foreigner gives birth to a Norwegian, only the child gets a resident permit, unlike other European countries. According to him, it is their way of controlling their population. As of 2020, Norway’s population was 5.3 million.



Speaking on the difficulties of getting a job, Eric disclosed that without a proper understanding of their language, it is tough to find a job.



“If you don’t understand the language, you won’t even find a cleaning job. I sent out applications to even work for free so that later they pay me, but I never got it. They told me that no one works for free here. I had to learn the language for about six months. Eventually, I got a job with a Ghanaian boss,” he said.



Moreover, Eric revealed that the salary in Norway is good but, the bills are expensive. “If Germany pays €10 per hour, we take €25, but the cost of living is very high,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Watch the full interview below:



