It's between me and God – Police inspector confesses to why he killed ‘side chick’

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Updates on the murder case that happened at Adum, in the Ashanti Region, on Thursday, April 20, 2023, indicate that the main suspect, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, killed the 26-year-old, Maa Adwoa because she owed him GH¢5,000.



A report by 3news.com has said that this came up during the first appearance of the suspect at the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday, April 25.



The senior police officer has since been charged with murder.



The court, the report added, did not allow him to either plead guilty or not guilty.



The report also said that Inspector Twumasi used a service pistol to commit the crime.



Asked if he had anything to say in court, the accused said, “I had no intention to commit the crime; what happened is between me and God.”



Inspector Twumasi is to reappear in court on Tuesday, May 30, while he remains in police custody.



Meanwhile, catch up on the story so far on the murder of the 26-year-old Maa Adwoa at Adum, here.



AE/WA