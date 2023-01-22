It’s better we sell the country and share the money - Kumchacha bemoans economic hardship

General News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has lamented the impact of economic hardship on Ghanaians and is advocating for the sale of the nation to its former colonial masters.



Speaking in an interview on Onua FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the man of God asserted that Ghanaians are suffering as a result of the NPP-led government's poor leadership.



He continued by saying that in his perspective, it would be preferable for the country to be run by colonial overlords rather than having black folks mismanage the nation.



“Masa things are hard, and how the system has become, if possible, let’s sell the country and share the proceedings. Since we gain our independence. If the whites were still ruling us, I’m sure by now we would have developed.



“Looking at South Africa and how the whites have developed their country, is so sad. How can a country that gain independence more than 60 years ago still keep borrowing? Just look, we have cocoa, oil, timber, gold, diamond and everything but still, we’re struggling. Which country is this,” he fumed.





Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's finance minister rendered an apology to Ghanaians for economic difficulties on November 18, 2022, when he appeared before the Parliamentary ad hoc Committee hearing the Motion of Censure against him.



He acknowledged that the economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are enduring hardships.



He said he sees and feels the terrible impact of the challenges and would continue to work hard to resolve them to help mitigate the hardships for the citizens.



“Today, I acknowledge our economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are enduring hardships.



“As the person, President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of the economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally, and in my soul. I see and feel the terrible impact of the rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians," he told the Committee.



He added that he has taken note of the plight of businesses in the country as they struggle to stay in business.



“I feel the stress of running a business. But, it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in government every morning, to press on," Ofori-Atta said.



The minister added that "is what gives me the strength to press on to find solutions and relief for Ghanaians to the myriad of problems that our country and the rest of the world are facing, especially, since March 2020."





It will be better if we sell the nation and share the money among ourselves. - Prophet Kumchacha on Efie Ne Fie with the 3 Wisemen#OnuaNews #OnuaFM pic.twitter.com/T5ofTYGNIG — Onua FM (@onua951fm) January 20, 2023

