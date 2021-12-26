It’s better for Mahama to meet Gabby than ‘hypocritical’ Peace Council - NDC executive

General News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

John Mahama confirms meeting with Gabby Otchere-Darko



Kwesi Pratt reveals why Gabby Otchere-Darko met Mahama



Mahama not consulted on E-levy impasse



Onasis Kobby, an executive member of the Ashanti Regional wing of the National Democratic Congress has opined that it makes better sense for John Dramani Mahama to meet Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko than the National Peace Council.



The Deputy Youth Organizer of the NDC in the Ashanti Region stated in a Facebook post that it is imperative that John Mahama deals directly with the NDC’s opponent than the Peace Council.



Onasis who describes the Peace Council as ‘hypocritical’ said that the NDC or any of its leaders should not deal with the institution.



“I mean this from deep inside my heart. I would rather have JM meet with Gabby than any of the hypocritical Peace Council. When dealing with the opponent, you are naturally inclined to watch your back not when you are dealing with a cunning body like the peace council.”



He cited for example that the NDC was talked into signing the Vigilante Bill only for the governing NPP to stab them in the back.



“Remember they impressed on the NDC to sign anti vigilante bill and peace pacts only to go to sleep and close their eyes to the brutalities that characterized the 2020 general elections. They are dangerous and poisonous than Gabby", he argued.



Onasis Kobby allayed fears among NDC supporters John Mahama may be being played into something sinister by the government.



He said that John Mahama has always been concerned with peace and stability and his decision to welcome Gabby Otchere-Darko to his house is a step in furtherance of that.



He said: “The country is broken which requires a gem and naturally peace-loving JM to stand up to the occasion. I plead we look beyond the hurt and be sober in our reflections. Our problem as a country is not the NPP and its Government but the corrupt moral society.”



Onasis Kobby’s assertions come on the back of criticism from a section of NDC supporters that John Mahama should not have entertained the president’s cousin.



John Mahama disclosed on his social media handles that he hosted the leading NPP member to discuss matters of national interest.



This engagement was revealed by John Mahama in a social media post in which he sought to dispel rumours that his help has been sought the impasse in Parliament over the Electronic Transaction Levy.



“President Akufo-Addo did not seek my intervention on the E-Levy impasse. I received Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko, at his request, at my residence on Tuesday 21st December 2021.



“Among issues we discussed was the desire of Ghanaians to see the two major political parties working together for the interest of the nation.



“We discussed, also, how dialogue can be deployed to ensure Parliamentary issues are agreed consensually before coming on the floor to avoid what happened recently in the House.



“We further discussed opening channels of communication between the leaders of the two parties including a possible meeting with the president at a future date.



“At no time was there any discussion specifically about the President requiring my intervention in the impasse on the E-levy,” Mahama’s statement read.