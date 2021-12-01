It’s beginning to appear she’s not the one – Ablakwa on Adwoa Safo’s presence during budget voting

General News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Adwoa Safo returns to parliament



Minority alleges impersonation of Dome Kwabenya MP



2022 budget approved



Minority Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says his side is investigating a case of a possible impersonation of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo on Tuesday.



Speaking in an interview with Joy FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Ablakwa noted that the minority has reasons to suspect that the person who reported as the Dome Kwabenya MP was an imposter.



“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning; it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” he said.



An all-majority side of parliament on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, voted to approve the 2022 budget statement and economic policy in the absence of the minority who boycotted the proceedings.



Adwoa Safo has been out of parliament after she asked the president to extend her leave which was supposed to end on August 30, 2021.



With the contention over the approval process of the 2022 budget, the Dome Kwabenya MP, in a long while, returned to parliament on Tuesday to add to the number of her side.



With concerns of a possible impersonation, Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated that his side will conduct investigations into the matter to bring finality to the allegations.



“We’re taking a very serious view of that, and I’m sure that it will be the basis for some enquiry going forward,” he said.



“Seriously, and we are probing further, and I’m sure in subsequent hours we will make our decision clear on what we’ll like to do on that matter. So whoever that person is, well get to the bottom,” he added.



