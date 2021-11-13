'It's been a difficult 12 months' - Zenator at 1st Anniversary of JJ's death

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A thanksgiving Memorial Mass and wreath-laying ceremony has been held for the late former President, Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings to mark the first year of his passing.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Dramani Mahama, Ministers of State and some Members of Parliament, MPs were among key dignitaries who graced the occasion.



In a Homily, Rev. Father Anthony Asare, of the Holy Spirit Cathedral, said time is a key element of life and it is therefore important that the limited time on earth is well invested.



Rev. Father Asare stressed the need for all to rely on God for strength as he is the way, the truth and the life.



In an all-white apparel, the widow and former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and her children observed the solemn mass.



The ceremony also brought together people from all walks of life including politicians, party faithful, the clergy, family and sympathizers.



Rev. Father Anthony Asare said time is of essence in the journey of life and day in and day out, the clock is ticking. He entreated all to cast their burdens unto the Lord as He alone is the comforter.



”What is it that is troubling you today? ….Jesus was telling his disciples to give those troubles boiling over and troubling their hearts…….so Jesus realized what they were experiencing gave them comfort.



"So dear family and friends gathered…let us be consoled, let us be comforted and let us be assured of the Lord’s presence in our pain”, Rev Father Asare stated.



The first daughter of the late President and MP for Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings in a brief remark expressed gratitude to God for His sustenance during what she described as the most difficult moment of their lives.



She said her father will forever be remembered for his ideals and what he stood for, especially his fight for the vulnerable in society.



”It has been a difficult 12 months, having to live without the knowledge that he is not with us anymore. Physically, but as Psalm 46:1 says, God is our refuge and our strength, a very present help in trouble. The Lord has been there for us and for all these times in diverse ways, having lost a loved one, Ft. Lt. JJ Rawlings”.



”Rawlings was a man who one cannot forget so easily. His loving and charismatic demeanor strikes everyone he meets. And for a moment, for us every day brings new memories of his……but still a simple personality with so much warmth and compassion”, according to Zanetor Rawlings.



Prayers were offered for the family of the late former President Rawlings who passed on on November 12 at the age 73-years.



Later at the Military Cemetery in Burma Camp, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia laid the wreath on behalf of the government of Ghana.



Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and her children laid a wreath on behalf of the family.



Former President Mahama, his running mate Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang, Mr. Oware and Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo were all present alongside Ambassador Victor Gbeho and Mr Agbotui, family Head.