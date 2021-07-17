It's because of people like Ken Agyapong I don't want the 'honourable' title – Murtala Mohammed

General News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency on the ticket of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has given public notice of a change in title.



The MP in an interview on Daybreak Upper East on A1 Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com said being referred to as an “Honourable” has no pride in Ghana, unlike other countries.



The Tamale Central MP said he was disappointed about the use of the “honourable” title by some Ghanaian leaders.



According to him, even people who lose assembly elections still hold the title “honorable” which he finds demeaning.



He stated that misbehaviors by some MPs have also dented the “honourable” title in the country.



He made a specific emphasis on the conduct of MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong describing his public utterances as unparliamentary.



He has therefore called on the public to refer to him as Comrade Murtala Mohammed.



“One of the reasons I insisted that I should not be addressed as honourable is because of the conduct of people like Kennedy Agyapong, it is such a pride to be associated and identified as an honorable but in our country, even when someone contests Assembly Man and loses, he is called honourable”.



He added that, “I expect honorable to be absolutely honourable but the conduct of characters like Kennedy Agyapong is dishonourable and there is no any pride wanting to be associated with that title .call me Murtala or Comrade Murtala. I do the work as I do as a representative of the people of Tamale Central, those titles mean nothing to me.