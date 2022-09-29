It’s an outlandish fallacy for KT Hammond to claim the youth aren’t fit to lead – Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has waded into the recent attack by colleague MP, Kobina Tahir Hammond of Adansi-Asokwa.



Hammond whiles reacting to a recent incident where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed at a musical concert made comments to the effect that the youth needed to be patient and desist from insulting the elderly because of partisan political considerations.



The Adansi Asokwa MP further described the youth as people with coconut heads who cannot govern the nation if it is handed over to them, “It is not possible for governance to be left to the youth, you cannot do it, you won’t understand. You have all left your beards and have been roaming town but there is nothing in your head,” he is quoted to have said.



The comments have attracted mostly critical reactions from young people on social media, many of whom are calling out the MP for being outmoded and failing to embrace the reality of the times.



For Okudzeto Ablakwa, the thought that the youth cannot lead as alluded to by KT Hammond was fallacious and one he described as ‘outlandish’ and ‘terribly wrong.’



“The very people who hail us when leadership produces positive results do not deserve to be vilified when they express disappointment in leaders for their abysmal performance.



“K.T. Hammond is terribly wrong, and it’s an outlandish fallacy for him to claim the youth aren’t fit to lead,” he stated in social media posts dated September 27, 2022.







The booing incident: Exactly what happened?



Thousands of patrons were at the Black Star Square to witness the concert that had a number of local and international artistes performing.



As host of the event, the president was called upon to give his remarks, which happened to be a prepared speech that lasted over six minutes.



The booing happened when he started his speech saying: "The whole world is in Ghana today."



What started initially as people showing their disapproval of his presence on the stage, turned into loud clapping and chanting of the words: "away, away...," the president, however, stayed the course and delivered his full speech.



As if that was not enough, people on social media latched on to the development to mock the president.



Watch how the booing started:







About the Global Citizen group and its festival



Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW.



The voices of millions of Global Citizens around the world are driving lasting change towards sustainability, equality, and humanity by taking action every day.



The Global Citizen Festival started as a music festival where fans take actions to end extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets to attend.



