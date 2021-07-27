It’s an act of service to humanity – NPP’s Kwasi Afriyie commends Nana B for Tafo Hospital project

Politics of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

A stalwart of the New Patriotic Party, Kwasi Afriyie has paid glowing tributes to the National Youth Organizer of the party, Henry Nana Boakye alias Nana B for some developmental projects he embarked on as part of his 40th birthday celebration.



On the occasion of his 40th birthday which occurred on Monday, July 26, 2021, Nana B, in the company of the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh and some leading members of the party commissioned a Children's Ward at Tafo General Hospital.



The project, according to Nana B is in fulfilment of a promise he made to impact positively on the lives on the people and contribute to the government’s health drive.



In a social media post, Kwasi Afriyie reserved commendations for Nana B for the project which he reckons will serve the people of Tafo and its environs.



He also celebrated him for the being a key figure in bringing together the youth of the party and granting opportunities to the youth wing of the NPP.



“Well, as a young lawyer, leader, political activist, youth advocate and head of the national youth wing of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye Esq (Nana B), hasn’t done bad for himself, chalking a number of successes, most importantly leading the youth of the party to win the 2020 elections.



“In a recent publication from him and his deputies, we saw a list of over 30 giant strides made in consolidating the electoral fortunes of the NPP and building of a vibrant and results-driven youth wing, dominated by motivated and trained young men and women, captured under eight thematic areas; namely, Logistics and Resource Mobilization; Repositioning and Development of TESCON; Student Committee; Capacity Building and Job Facilitation; Strategic Youth Mobilization and Engagement; Communication/Information Dissemination; Welfare; and Leadership Roles and Responsibilities.



“ I still ponder over whether this is news or not, because inheriting a giant like the people’s Sammi Awuku obviously created unimaginable large shoes for him to fill but I think so far so good. He’s done well.



“But in all the things that I read this morning, one thing very much struck me, a reason for which I have to put up a little write hup to celebrate him. I have seen pictures going round which captures Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye himself and his friends intending to mobilise resources to put a Children’s Ward at the Tafo Government Hospital, parts of his post read.



He went on to wish God’s enormous blessings for Nana B and urged him continue being a great servant of the party and the country.



“For me this action is novel, Godly and an act of service to humanity, a strive to protect and preserve lives and a pursuit of the course of human development. You will see many successful businessmen, pastors, politicians etc throw very lavish parties, launch a book or travel abroad to celebrate themselves for a remarkable year like this. I don’t think those activities are bad.lnfact I will do same when I make enough money, but it is remarkable to commend and praise an act of sacrifice of this nature for if Nana B as he is affectionately called had done something bad, he obviously would have been in the news.”