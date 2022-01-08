It’s about time the Church adds value to its members – Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye

Religion of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Founder and leader of Makers House Chapel, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, has called on the Church to add value to the lives of its members.



He believes that the Church is currently performing its primary duty of making the word known to the people and ensuring that they have salvation.



But he believes that the duty of the Church should not be limited to its primary responsibility but move on to ensure that members of the Church are provided with the best welfare they can get.



He was speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM when he made this known.



“I believe the Church is fulfilling its Primary obligation which is the propagation of the gospel. There are things that the Church is doing as a secondary responsibility and that’s not its primary role."



"I won’t say the Church is not progressing, what I will say is that the Church needs to evolve with the times. This will help them come to the realization that the Church can do things that will help add value to the members of the church. There is a Pastor who has created employment for his people and that has got him to get the loyalty of his people.”



He continued “So can we evolve? Can we look at doing things that will foster the growth and development of our people so that the people will get something to do, they will progress. I was speaking to one of my children and I told him that we are trying to develop a model to train people with a skill set that is employable and in high demand. That is how the church was in the early days. In Germany for example the Catholic Church had training centers where members were trained in TVET. So people who were in the Church and were unemployed you start by getting them training.”



He indicated that if the members of the Church are progressing, it will automatically affect the Church and therefore there is the need for the Church to make a conscious effort at ensuring that its members are progressive with their lives.



“We have to look beyond the comfort of making the word in the bible known. The bible becomes our guide, the bible becomes our template. After the individual is born again, he/she needs to pay school fees, he/she has to pay rent, that individual needs to feed so what can we do to develop them, to develop their capacity mentally, to develop their capacity, their skillset to be able to gain meaningful employment to take care of themselves and their family. We should be forward-looking.



So if a Pastor is listening to me and has been able to build a school or a hospital I clap for you but we should be able to look beyond that because not all people in your church can be Doctors or Nurses or cleaners or lecturers.”