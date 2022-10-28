It’s about teamwork, not an individual - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo over Ofori-Atta's stay in office

General News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former President John Mahama is wondering why the ruling government is centering the IMF talks and the 2023 budget presentation on 'one person' when it claims to "have the men".



His comment comes on the back of a meeting held between President Akufo-Addo and the majority caucus after their demand for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to be axed.



It may be recalled that over 80 NPP MPs demanded that the Finance Minister and the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen be sacked for their inability to deal with current economic woes.



But in a meeting on Tuesday, the President asked that Ofori Atta be allowed to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also present the 2023 Budget Statement of government in November.



Speaking to this at a lecture on the economy on Thursday, Mr Mahama described this as "untenable".



"Budget preparation and IMF negotiations are the result of teamwork, not the work of one individual. I fail to see how the absence of the Minister will affect the preparation of the budget or the negotiations with the Fund".



He continued: "There surely must be persons with the requisite experience to carry on this work. After all, what happened to the “We have the men” mantra?"



