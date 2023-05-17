It’s a slap in the face of our democracy - Minority reacts to Gyakye Quayson's ruling

General News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

The Minority in Parliament has described as a slap in the face of democracy, a directive by the Supreme Court for the expurgation of James Gyakye Quayson from parliament records.



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.



In the ruling, the apex court barred Mr. Quayson from holding himself as a Member of Parliament for Assin North.



The ruling further noted that Mr. Quayson was not qualified at the time he contested the election in 2020.



Following this, the Minority Caucus has reacted in a statement.



According to them, James Gyakye Quayson was ‘not a dual citizen at the time of the elections and at the time he took the oath of office as a Member of Parliament.



The statement signed by minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson further noted that ‘the intention of the framers of Ghana’s constitution is not to allow dual citizens to perform the functions of a Member of Parliament. It is therefore baffling that the Supreme Court could direct the removal from Parliament of such a person who has been duly elected as a Member of Parliament”.



“While we are yet to study the reasoning of the court in making its decision, it appears to be a slap in the face of our democracy and the rule of law. We shall inform the public of our position upon reviewing the reasoning of the Court in arriving at its decision. We urge our rank and file to be calm while we pursue all legal avenues to ensure that justice is served,” the statement further noted.



